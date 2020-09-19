More ambition, more motivation, more focus - Ancelotti hails Everton after West Brom win

Carlo Ancelotti declared "the moment is good" for Everton after Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored a hat-trick and James Rodriguez dazzled again in a 5-2 win over West Brom.

The former Milan and Real Madrid boss suggested his team were slightly flattered by their winning margin, after a red card for West Brom's Kieran Gibbs helped the hosts' cause.

But Everton have six points from six so far this season - they launched their campaign with victory at Tottenham - and the signs point to them improving significantly on last season's 12th-place finish.

Ancelotti told BT Sport he was delighted by the partnership of Calvert-Lewin and Brazil forward Richarlison, adding that James, tucked in behind that pair, is "doing really well in this period" after his arrival from Real Madrid.

"I have seen more ambition, more motivation, more focus, so at the moment the moment is good, but we have to pay attention because every game can be difficult," the Italian said.

James is impressing in the early stages of his Everton career, scoring the second goal against West Brom, and Ancelotti said: "He makes football easy. He's started really well. I'm really happy for this.

"He still has a fantastic desire to play and he loves to play with us."

Ancelotti suggested it was prudent to "look inside the performance", saying that Everton's defensive levels did not match their attacking threat.

Calvert-Lewin was key to the front players clicking, with the forward celebrating his first hat-trick as a professional.

"You look at the quality we've got on the ball now," Calvert-Lewin said. "It was important we utilised it with the extra man and I think we did.

"We created space and we penetrated when we needed to and created chances, and I was obviously happy to be in the box to tap it in."

He revealed Ancelotti has been pushing hard on the training ground to find small improvements, and the marginal gains are paying off.

"He's on me every day for one-touch finishes and being in the box, being in the right areas to put the ball in the back of the net," said the 23-year-old.

"Thankfully today I was, and it's nice to know what I'm working on in training is coming off on the pitch. That's the biggest reward really."