'Monster' Fabinho lauded by Liverpool team-mate Alisson

Fabinho was "a monster" in Liverpool's 2-0 Premier League win over Chelsea on Sunday, according to Alisson.

With Joe Gomez and Joel Matip injured, Fabinho moved into the centre of defence alongside Virgil van Dijk and was on song at Stamford Bridge, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp describing his display as "outstanding".

The Brazilian was key to helping the visitors keep a clean sheet that was preserved by compatriot Alisson saving Jorginho's penalty.

While Sadio Mane scored a double, it was Fabinho's work at the other end in keeping Chelsea newcomers Timo Werner and Kai Havertz quiet that most impressed Alisson.

"He was a monster," Alisson told the club's official website. "Unbelievable, but it's what I expect of him.

"If it's a surprise for you I would be surprised, because he is a top player. Anywhere he played, from number six or centre-back, he always does his best and his quality permits him to play in different positions.

"He's a really smart player on movements and also one-v-ones. That was needed against Werner, against Havertz and the other players with really good quality, so I congratulate him as he was in my opinion man of the match."

The game in west London proved to be a far more straightforward outing than Liverpool's season opener against newly promoted Leeds United, in which Klopp's men left it late to secure a dramatic 4-3 win at Anfield.

It means the Reds have kicked off their title defence with back-to-back victories, with Arsenal their next opponents in the top flight on Monday.