Mina blow for Everton boss Ancelotti

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has suffered a blow to his plans for the return of the Premier League after former Barcelona defender Yerry Mina suffered a quad muscle injury.

Mina has been a regular at centre-back this season, appearing in 25 of Everton's 29 top-flight games and scoring twice.

However, there appears little prospect of him being available when the league resumes later this month.

His club stated on their website: "Everton Football Club can confirm Yerry Mina is set to be sidelined for several weeks after sustaining a muscle injury.

"A scan confirmed the Colombia international suffered a partial tear in his left quad muscle during training last week.

"The 25-year-old is now in the early stages of his rehabilitation under the care of the club's medical staff and making good progress."

Mina was an eye-catching €30million signing from Barcelona in August 2018, just weeks after scoring three goals for his country in the World Cup.

The 2019-20 Premier League season is due to return from a three-month coronavirus suspension when two games are played on Wednesday, June 17, followed by a full programme of weekend fixtures.

Everton sat 12th in the Premier League when the season was halted, six points behind sixth-placed Wolves.

News of Mina's injury comes after last week's setback to Everton, that saw midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin suffer a severe Achilles injury in training that will keep him out for the rest of the season.