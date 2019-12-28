English
العربية
PREMIER LEAGUE
Premier league

Mendy owns 'big mistake' in Man City defeat

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy accepted he made a huge error in the loss to Wolves.

Getty Images

Benjamin Mendy owned his "big mistake" in Manchester City's 3-2 loss to Wolves in the Premier League on Friday.

City's title chances took a huge hit with the loss at the Molineux, where they led 2-0 despite Ederson's early red card.

Adama Traore, who had earlier scored, set up Raul Jimenez for the equaliser after dispossessing Mendy before Matt Doherty's 89th-minute winner.

Mendy accepted he made a huge error, but the left-back is desperate to improve.

"It's easy to talk when everything is going well, but it's hard to do when s*** hits the fan," he wrote on Twitter.

"Big mistake tonight and I owe you my best for your continued support. Time to keep our heads up & keep working to come back at our best level. #comeoncity."

The defeat left City 14 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, who also have a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola's men host Sheffield United on Sunday.

Benjamin Mendy
Previous Liverpool have learned from last season's 'mistake
Read
Liverpool have learned from last season's 'mistake', says Mane
Next Why not? – Jimenez eyes Liverpool scalp after Man
Read
Why not? – Jimenez eyes Liverpool scalp after Man City upset

Latest Stories