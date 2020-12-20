McTominay makes Premier League history with rapid double

Scott McTominay became the first player in Premier League history to score twice in the first three minutes of a match as he put Manchester United 2-0 up against Leeds United.

In the first league meeting between the rivals in over 16 years, McTominay opened the scoring after just 66 seconds with a thumping strike into the bottom-right corner.

It was United's quickest opener in the Premier League since Robin van Persie scored after 31 seconds against West Ham in November 2012.

McTominay had his second just under two minutes later, driving into the area to latch onto Anthony Martial's pass and slotting a cool finish beyond Illan Meslier.

The Scotland international's double had United two ahead by the 170th second – it is the quickest a team has scored twice from the start of a Premier League game since Arsenal netted two by the 164th second against Newcastle United in February 2011, in what was ultimately a 4-4 draw.

United were 3-0 up by the 20th minute, with Bruno Fernandes drilling home to compound Leeds' misery. It is the earliest the Red Devils have scored three times from the start of a top-flight game since August 2006, against Fulham.

Fernandes' strike also saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side double their tally of home Premier League goals this season, moving them onto six at Old Trafford.