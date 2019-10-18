Matip signs new Liverpool contract October 18, 2019 18:07 Matip signs new Liverpool contract Getty Images Liverpool defender Joel Matip has signed a new long-term contract, the club have confirmed. Previous Guardiola insists England's stance on racism in Bu Read Next Latest Stories October 18, 2019 18:07 Matip signs new Liverpool deal October 18, 2019 17:29 Guardiola insists on racism is a step forward October 18, 2019 17:27 11 Liverpool players in combined line-up a joke October 18, 2019 02:59 Pochettino downplays Spurs unrest October 17, 2019 17:39 Matip fit to face Manchester United October 17, 2019 17:09 Pochettino reveals Tottenham January transfer plan October 17, 2019 12:34 Lacazette back in full training October 17, 2019 11:23 Defiant Ozil 'going nowhere' October 17, 2019 10:38 Solskjaer hints at January buys October 17, 2019 10:00 BMF: Manchester United v Liverpool