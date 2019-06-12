Matic urges Manchester United to hit the ground running next season

Nemanja Matic has challenged Manchester United to "focus" and be back in the hunt for silverware next season following the disappointment of the previous campaign.

The Red Devils ended the season without a trophy and failed to qualify for the Champions League, finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Having been appointed manager on a permanent basis in March, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now busy rebuilding his squad for next season.

This week the Red Devils agreed a deal to sign Wales winger Daniel James from Swansea City in what is expected to be the first of a number of new arrivals.

United will discover their Premier League schedule for the new season when the 2019-20 fixtures are announced on Thursday and midfielder Matic, 30, says it is vital they hit the ground running.

"I think we need to be focused from the first day, to prepare physically and to be ready mentally for the season which is in front of us," he told United's website.