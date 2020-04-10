English
Mata praises 'great player' Sancho amid Man Utd links

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata labelled Jadon Sancho a "great player" amid talk the Borussia Dortmund attacker could join the club.

Sancho, 20, has been linked with a move to the Premier League after starring for Dortmund during the past two seasons.

Appearing on Instagram Live, Mata was asked about the England international, who is said to be a target for United.

"What do you want me to say?" he said.

"We all know that he's a great player. He's having a fantastic season at Borussia, but you know it's not my responsibility to speak about those things.

"Of course I like him as a player but I cannot reply to that."

Sancho had scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in 23 Bundesliga games before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

