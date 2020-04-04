English
Martinelli can be a world-class player for many years, says Arsenal team-mate Tierney

Kieran Tierney had his mind blown when he saw Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli training for the first time.

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has the hunger and talent to become a world-class player for many years, according to Kieran Tierney.

Former Celtic defender Tierney identified the 18-year-old when he was asked which of the club's youngsters could become a world-beater.

Martinelli has 10 goals in all competitions this season and Tierney has been stunned by the Brazilian's ability since joining him in London.

In response to a fan from Reddit asking which player he was "most blown away" by, Tierney said in a Q&A on Arsenal's website: "I would say Martinelli.

"I think his hunger and drive and his talent together as one is more than enough to be a world-class player for many years.

"When I first did a full training session with the team I was put up against Martinelli and the intensity of his play was honestly mind-blowing.

"I thought to myself: this is the standard I need to be at to play for Arsenal."

Tierney was brought in for around £25million in August and leaving boyhood club Celtic was a life-changing decision for him.

"I would say leaving Celtic was the hardest decision I'd ever had to make and I knew I would always miss Celtic no matter what happens in life," added the 22-year-old.

"But the chance to play for Arsenal was a challenge that when I heard of it, I was just looking forward to it. I didn't move to Arsenal to live in London. I came to London so I could play for Arsenal.

"I miss everything about Celtic. And I always will. I am very grateful for every second I spent playing for the club."

In response to another question, Tierney revealed Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe was the toughest opponent he had ever faced.

"Mbappe was the quickest and sharpest that I've come up against," he said.

