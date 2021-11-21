العربية
Manchester United sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United ended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's three-year reign as manager at Old Trafford on Sunday following a run of one win in seven Premier League games.

"Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager," the club said in a statement. "Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision."
 

