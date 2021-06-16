Manchester United Premier League fixtures in full: Leeds provide mouth-watering opener for Red Devils

Manchester United host Leeds United on the opening weekend of the Premier League season as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to go one better than last season's second-place finish behind Manchester City.

The Red Devils won the corresponding fixture against Marcelo Bielsa's men 6-2 last season and they might fancy their chances of making a strong start this time around.

An October 23 meeting with Liverpool at Old Trafford is United's first of the campaign against a fellow "big six" side, although they will go on to face Tottenham, City, Chelsea and Arsenal before the end of November.

United have won three and drawn one of the past four Manchester derbies in the Premier League and are at the Etihad Stadium on March 5 after City travel across town on November 6.

Newcastle United away followed by back-to-back home games against Burnley and Wolves comprise a favourable-looking festive period from December 26 – January 1.

The always-anticipated trip to Anfield arrives on March 19, while United's last home game of the season is a potentially crunch clash with European champions Chelsea before a final-day trip to Crystal Palace.

Manchester United's 2021-22 fixtures in full:

14/08/2021 - Leeds United (h)

21/08/2021 - Southampton (a)

28/08/2021 - Wolves (a)

11/09/2021 - Newcastle United (h)

18/09/2021 - West Ham (a)

25/09/2021 - Aston Villa (h)

02/10/2021 - Everton (h)

16/10/2021 - Leicester City (a)

23/10/2021 - Liverpool (h)

30/10/2021 - Tottenham (a)

06/11/2021 - Manchester City (h)

20/11/2021 - Watford (a)

27/11/2021 - Chelsea (a)

30/11/2021 - Arsenal (h)

04/12/2021 - Crystal Palace (h)

11/12/2021 - Norwich City (a)

14/12/2021 - Brentford (a)

18/12/2021 - Brighton and Hove Albion (h)

26/12/2021 - Newcastle United (a)

28/12/2021 - Burnley (h)

01/01/2022 - Wolves (h)

15/01/2022 - Aston Villa (a)

22/01/2022 - West Ham (h)

08/02/2022 - Burnley (a)

12/02/2022 - Southampton (h)

19/02/2022 - Leeds United (a)

26/02/2022 - Watford (h)

05/03/2022 - Manchester City (a)

12/03/2022 - Tottenham (h)

19/03/2022 - Liverpool (a)

02/04/2022 - Leicester City (h)

09/04/2022 - Everton (a)

16/04/2022 - Norwich City (h)

23/04/2022 - Arsenal (a)

30/04/2022 - Brentford (h)

07/05/2022 - Brighton and Hove Albion (a)

15/05/2022 - Chelsea (h)

22/05/2022 - Crystal Palace (a)