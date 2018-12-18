Manchester United part ways with Jose Mourinho

Manchester United have announced that Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect. In a statement on the club website, United confirmed that Mourinho would be leaving the club.

"Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect. The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future. A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager."

United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League and have struggled this season under Mourinho. With the 13-time Premier League winners currently 19 points off the top of the table, the United hierarchy made the decision to part ways with the Portuguese coach in the wake of the 3-1 defeat to league leaders Liverpool.

Now it is likely that United will find a replacement for the end of the season, whilst a full-time appointment is chosen in the summer. For now, Mourinho's assistant and former player Michael Carrick to lead the side for the away trip to Cardiff.