Manchester City 2 Cardiff City 0: De Bruyne leads champions back to the top

Manchester City eased back to the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Cardiff City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

First-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane were enough to see off Neil Warnock's side, who offered only meek resistance in a match that took place just three days before they face fellow strugglers Burnley.

City, who handed a first Premier League start to Phil Foden, was scarcely required to break a sweat as they moved a point above Liverpool at the summit with six games left to play.

Pep Guardiola's side have made a habit of starting strongly this season, and De Bruyne only needed six minutes to fire high into the net from a tight angle to the left of Neil Etheridge's goal, although both goalkeeper and defence will be disappointed at the way they conceded.

Gabriel Jesus, in for the injured Sergio Aguero, fired over when given the chance to make it 2-0 following a corner before Oleksandr Zinchenko was forced off with what looked like a hamstring problem.

Jesus had a hand in City's second when it did come, though, using his chest to steer the ball back to Sane, who rifled a shot through a crowded box and into the bottom-right corner.

Etheridge made two good saves to deny Foden from close range and then Riyad Mahrez from outside the box, before he flicked a hand at Aymeric Laporte's header to keep City frustrated.

Foden seemed determined to mark his full league debut with a goal, but he hit the post with a half-volley and saw Etheridge frustrate him further with another flying save to his right.