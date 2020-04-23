Manager In Focus - Nuno Espirito Santo



Gareth Messenger

As we have learnt from the Premier League over the past two years; it takes little to get you a top job.

Let’s look at the examples of three of the big six. Frank Lampard was appointed Chelsea head coach. His sole season as a manager saw his lead Derby to the Championship play-off final. He was then swooped up by the club where he scored the greatest number of goals for in its history.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is another. A failed spell at Cardiff which resulted in relegation and living life in the comfort of his home country with Molde, Solskjaer was brought in temporarily, and then permanently at Manchester United. The latest of these is Mikel Arteta. Never managed before but signed by Arsenal after gaining a huge reputation as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

How these coaches earned their jobs on merit alone is certainly one to add to the collection of mystery novels. There is one man, however, who is on the opposite spectrum to the likes of Lampard, Solskjaer, and Arteta; and that is Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

This is a man that did not get his foot in the door by having a past connection with the club. On the contrary, Nuno has built his legacy from the ground up after finding the winning formula at Wolves and, right now, you could argue there doesn’t look to be a better manager in the Premier League.

The last two years in the Premier League have been particularly interesting as far as managerial changes go. Yet, Nuno has remained a constant and regularly exceeded the expectations of many associated with the English top-flight.

The 46-year-old is lauded by the Wolves fans after transforming the fortunes of the club. Not only did he manage to take them up from the Championship after storming to the league title during the 2017/2018 campaign but, in the season directly after that, Nuno guided his team to a seventh-place finish as they qualified for the Europa League.

Depending on the outcome of Manchester City’s proposed European ban, it would take a brave person to not back Nuno’s warriors in sealing 5th place and possibly a Champions League spot, should this season come to a natural conclusion.

It’s been over 1000 days since Nuno took over at Molineux, and in that time, he has overseen 146 games. Wolves have managed to win 75 of them, drawing 39 and losing 32. That’s a win percentage of 51.4% - not bad going at all.

Even more impressive for a manager who have never coached in England or in the Premier League before prior to his move to the Midlands. His record his so impressive that even Pep Guardiola has trouble getting past him…

20% - Among the 35 managers that Pep Guardiola has faced at least five times in his managerial career, his lowest win ratio is against Nuno Espirito Santo (20% - 1 win in 5 games). Nemesis. #WOLMCI pic.twitter.com/ape4IS1UUa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 27, 2019

He was awarded Premier League manager of the month award in just his second month in the league. His team went unbeaten in September 2018, winning four games and conceding just one goal. It was the first time ever a Wolves manager had received the award.

His efforts were not just recognised in the league but also in the city. In May 2019, Nuno was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Sport by the University of Wolverhampton.

His achievements have led him being linked to some key roles at big clubs in the Premier League. Before Lampard and Arteta were elected as the chosen ones of Chelsea and Arsenal, respectively, Nuno was a heavy favourite.

Portugal hasn’t seen a manager take to the Premier League like Nuno since the days of Jose Mourinho at Chelsea. It is surely just a matter of time before Nuno is asked to manage one of the biggest clubs in England or even on the continent and, after that, who knows? He may eclipse Mourinho’s record as the most successful Portuguese manager to have ever graced the game.

