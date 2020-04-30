Manager Focus - Carlo Ancelotti

Gareth Messenger

Chelsea only enjoyed Carlo Ancelotti for two years, but it was still enough to get a taste of what Ancelotti learned from years of being at the top.

Ancelotti’s intelligence as a player has been reflected in the way he has managed for 25 years. This intelligence also came through in his managerial style. Ancelotti is an excellent man-manager: calm, calculated, and commanding respect. He had his ups and downs as a manager, but don’t let that distract you from his impressive trophy cabinet.

Ancelotti as a manager has won 19 trophies including three Champions League titles, one Premier League, one Serie A, one Ligue 1, one Bundesliga title and three UEFA Super Cups. Ancelotti is one of only six managers to win the Champions League as a player and as a manager.

It is in England where his talents have been widely regarded – with his Chelsea side recently voted as the third most entertaining sides in the English top-flight since 2000, in a study released by SpreadEx.

Following his arrival in West London in 2009, the Italian transformed Chelsea into a free-flowing side, with the opposition showing no answers to what stood in front of them. It reflected in the incredible statistics that Chelsea produced that season which saw them go onto lift the Premier League title, as well as the FA Cup.

In the 2009/10 season, Chelsea average 2.71 goals per game, accumulating 103 goals across the 38 fixtures - conceding on 32 occasions. Didier Drogba picked up the Golden Boot award with 29 goals in the campaign, whilst Frank Lampard had the most assists, with 14.

The Blues clinched the title after an emphatic 8-0 victory against Wigan on the final day of the season to finish on 86 points, one point ahead of second-placed Manchester United, who pushed Ancelotti's side right until the end.

It came as an even bigger surprise when Ancelotti was unceremoniously shown the door just a year later. Ancelotti’s reign at Chelsea was over the following season after the Blues failed to lift a trophy, despite finishing second in the Premier League.

Ancelotti was sacked less than two hours after a 0–1 away defeat against Everton on 22 May 2011, Chelsea's last Premier League match of the season. His dismissal and the way it was done was heavily criticised by Chelsea supporters and sections of the media.

Looking forward to getting started and working on our objectives. Let’s go Everton. pic.twitter.com/855HU2wCj1 — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) December 23, 2019

It’s kind of ironic then, that the team who condemned him to the endgame at Chelsea, would be the club to offer him an avenue back to England. Following phenomenally successful spells at Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Napoli between 2011 until 2019, Everton came calling.

Ancelotti signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Goodison Park, being announced just hours before an early afternoon Premier League tie with Arsenal. Even more, ironically, it was a game between two teams whose newly appointed permanent managers were sat in the stands, while the caretakers were on the touchline.

Duncan Ferguson and Freddie Ljungberg oversaw proceedings as Mikel Arteta and Ancelotti sat and observed their new stars from afar.

The appointment of Ancelotti was even more surprising when you consider Everton’s league position. The Toffees were deep in a relegation battle after a so far troublesome campaign under Marco Silva. The Italian came in and immediately changed the mood at Finch Farm.

His first match as manager was a 1–0 home victory over Burnley on Boxing Day, with a grand total of five wins and three draws from his 12 Premier League matches to date.

There have been lows already, most notably the humiliating defeat to a youthful Liverpool in an FA Cup Merseyside derby contest. Ancelotti admitted it was the first time he confronted a team under his managerial career.

The calm, calculated Italian he may be, but still wanting to be a winner. On 1 March 2020, Ancelotti was sent off after the full-time whistle following an on-pitch conversation with the referee, who had ruled out a would-be late match-winning goal against Manchester United due to an offside that was determined by VAR.

The fire in “Carlo Fantastico” still burns brightly.