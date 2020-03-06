Man Utd v Man City: Solskjaer's men aiming to end Old Trafford derby misery

Manchester United boast a pair of Manchester derby victories this season on enemy turf at the Etihad Stadium – triumphing 2-1 in the Premier League in December before a 1-0 win was not quite enough to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final.

At Old Trafford, though, the recent Premier League history of the fixture has served up a far more unpalatable reality for the Red Devils.

A 2-1 win in 2008 was City's first success at their great rivals' ground for 34 years, but a trio of United wins followed, culminating in Wayne Rooney's unforgettable overhead kick to claim three points on the way to the 2010-11 Premier League title.

Since then it has been a very different story and here we look back at the woeful run of form Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team will hope to overturn in Sunday's league clash.

MANCHESTER UNITED 1-6 MANCHESTER CITY (OCTOBER 23, 2011)

The game that emphatically announced a power shift in Manchester was on the cards. Mario Balotelli came, saw, conquered and had the "Why Always Me" T-shirt to prove it with goals either side of forcing Jonny Evans into a red card. Sergio Aguero capped a scintillating team move to make it 3-0 before Darren Fletcher's excellent finish persuaded Alex Ferguson's depleted side to chase the game in foolhardy fashion.

David Silva slotted in to split a brace from substitute Edin Dzeko and a derby demolition was complete. The margin of victory continued to resonate at the end of the campaign as City pipped United to the title on goal difference.

MANCHESTER UNITED 1-2 MANCHESTER CITY (APRIL 8, 2013)

Ferguson's side responded to that disappointment with a dominant campaign to earn their boss one more Premier League crown. The destination of the title was already a formality before City arrived for the derby, in which Aguero came off the bench to ram a brilliant solo strike into the roof of the net and settle the match. A Vincent Kompany own goal had briefly cancelled out James Milner's deflected second-half opener.

MANCHESTER UNITED 0-3 MANCHESTER CITY (MARCH 25, 2014)

A result that arguably marked the nadir of David Moyes' ill-fated stint as Ferguson's successor. Nine days on from Liverpool easing to a comprehensive 3-0 win at Old Trafford, City followed suit. There was little doubt over the outcome after Dzeko struck in the first minute. The Bosnian star also volleyed in a 56th-minute corner before Yaya Toure contributed to a personal 20-goal tally that proved pivotal to securing the title for Manuel Pellegrini's City.

MANCHESTER UNITED 4-2 MANCHESTER CITY (APRIL 12, 2015)

When Aguero tapped in from Silva's pass inside the first 10 minutes, another City procession looked on the cards. But United roared back in ferocious fashion. Ashley Young and Marouane Fellaini ensured Louis van Gaal's team were ahead at the break before Juan Mata scampered through a scattered defence to get in on the act and Chris Smalling powered in number four. Aguero's 100th goal in City colours late on was scant consolation.

MANCHESTER UNITED 0-0 MANCHESTER CITY (OCTOBER 25, 2015)

Pellegrini and Van Gaal departed at the end of the 2015-16 season with their sides separated in fourth and fifth position respectively by goal difference, claiming hauls of 66 points after failing to win half of their matches. This forgettable stalemate was very much in keeping with that tepid overall offering. United substitute Jesse Lingard hit the crossbar late on.

MANCHESTER UNITED 1-2 MANCHESTER CITY (SEPTEMBER 10, 2016)

Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho stepped into the breach to elevate the Manchester rivalry once more and City threatened to run away with the reunion of the old Clasico foes. Kevin De Bruyne and Kelechi Iheanacho established a first-half advantage, but an error by City debutant Claudio Bravo saw Zlatan Ibrahimovic reduce the arrears – paving the way for a tense and combative second half.

MANCHESTER UNITED 1-2 MANCHESTER CITY (DECEMBER 10, 2017)

Having competed at a distance from champions Chelsea in 2016-17, City and United were the frontrunners this time around. Set-piece frailties from the hosts saw the dominance of Guardiola's team in open play rewarded, with Silva and Nicolas Otamendi the beneficiaries. Marcus Rashford fleetingly had United level, but their rivals opened an 11-point lead at the summit and would go on to win the league with a record-breaking 100 points.

MANCHESTER UNITED 0-2 MANCHESTER CITY (APRIL 24, 2019)

City were being pushed all the way to glory by Liverpool last season and tension in the ranks was clear during a goalless first half. Bernardo Silva found the breakthrough and substitute Leroy Sane blasted through David de Gea's near-post efforts to ensure Solskjaer's first outing as a coach in the fixture ended in defeat.