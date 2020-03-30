Man Utd star Rashford kicks on in recovery from back injury

Marcus Rashford has been cleared to step up his recovery from a back injury following positive scans on the problem, Manchester United have confirmed.

England star Rashford has not featured for United since sustaining a double stress fracture in the FA Cup third-round replay win over Wolves on January 15.

There were fears the 22-year-old, United's top scorer this season with 22 goals, could miss the remainder of the season and Euro 2020, which has since been postponed until next year.

With football almost entirely on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rashford could well have the opportunity to return to action if and when the 2019-20 season is resumed.

United said on Monday: "The club can confirm that Marcus Rashford has been cleared to step up his rehabilitation programme following encouraging signs on his latest scans. His progress will continue to be monitored by the club's medical team throughout the current lockdown period.

"Rashford had been working hard on his rehabilitation with medical staff at the Aon Training Complex, before the coronavirus pandemic forced all of the Reds to work individually at home."

Speaking to Sky Sports last week, Rashford said he was feeling "10 times better" as he worked towards a full recovery.

"For me, now it's just about getting ready to build back up to training and then playing games for the team," he said.

"I'm in a much better place. I'm much happier than I was about a month ago, so things are looking positive."