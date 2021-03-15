Man Utd prospect Mejbri signs new long-term deal

Manchester United have secured talented youngster Hannibal Mejbri to a new long-term contract.

The 18-year-old France youth international joined in a reported £9million deal from Monaco in 2019 and has quickly established himself at the club.

Mejbri has already been deemed to have outgrown the Under-18s and is a regular for the club's Under-23s, scoring four goals and registering seven assists this term.

In February, Mejbri and Under-23s team-mate Shole Shoretire were promoted to the senior squad for the rest of the season, only for the former to sustain an injury soon after.

Therefore, Mejbri is likely to return to action first with the second team before making his debut for the senior side once he has recovered.

But having signed a new deal and seen Shoretire – who also recently agreed fresh terms – make his first-team bow, Mejbri's introduction to top-flight football cannot be far off.

United have not confirmed the length of Mejbri's contract, but he was already signed until 2024.