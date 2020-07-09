Man Utd given record-equalling 13th Premier League penalty

Manchester United were awarded their 13th penalty of the 2019-20 season on Thursday, equalling a Premier League record for the most spot-kicks earned across a campaign.

Bruno Fernandes won a contentious penalty in the first half of United's trip to Aston Villa when referee Jon Moss adjudged Ezri Konsa fouled the Portuguese midfielder inside the area as he attempted a turn.

The ruling stood following a VAR review and Fernandes slotted home from 12 yards to give United the lead.

It was the 13th penalty Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team have been awarded in the top flight this term, a figure that only two clubs have achieved in the Premier League era.

Leicester City were given 13 penalties when they won the title in 2015-16, while Crystal Palace had the same number of spot-kicks awarded to them in 2004-05.