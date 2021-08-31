Man Utd boss Solskjaer blocks Van de Beek loan move to Everton, claims midfielder's agent

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has allegedly blocked a potential loan move to Everton for midfielder Donny van de Beek, according to the player’s agent.

The Netherlands international is yet to kick a ball this season, appearing as an unused substitute in each of United’s opening three Premier League games.

Van de Beek played 19 times in the top flight last term, with his future reportedly uncertain after just a single year at Old Trafford.

The former Ajax man received assurances heading into this campaign from Solskjaer, who told the media: "Donny knows that when he keeps on performing and training how he does for us, he'll be fit and ready when he plays."

According to widespread reports, Van de Beek was nevertheless keen on departing the Red Devils in favour of a loan switch to Everton.

However, Solskjaer is alleged to have blocked the move, much to the dismay of the midfielder and his agent Guido Albers.

"Manchester United are holding everything back," Albers told Voetbal International. "It's disappointing that United are not cooperating."

Reports subsequently emerged from The Athletic claiming no such loan offer had been made for Van de Beek.