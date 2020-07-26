Man Utd awarded record 14 penalties in 2019-20 Premier League season

Manchester United set a record for the highest number of penalties awarded to a team in a Premier League season in 2019-20.

The Red Devils won 2-0 at Leicester City on Sunday to confirm a third-place finish in the top flight and a return to the Champions League.

Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock at the King Power Stadium from the penalty spot after Anthony Martial had been brought down by a combination of Wes Morgan and Jonny Evans.

It was the 14th spot-kick given to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side this season, a record in the Premier League era.

Fernandes' strike meant he has been directly involved in 15 goals - eight scored and seven assisted - since his Premier League debut in February, more than any other player in that time.

Jesse Lingard scored a second deep into second-half injury time to seal United's victory and consign Leicester to fifth place and the Europa League.