Man Utd are 'a proper team' again and nothing can stop us, says Pogba

Paul Pogba feels like Manchester United are "a proper team" again and does not think the club can be stopped if they continue on their current path.

United, who are unbeaten in 17 matches across all competitions, have the chance to go third in the Premier League when they host Southampton on Monday.

Potential silverware in the FA Cup and Europa League is also up for grabs before the end of the season, with Pogba relishing their improvement under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

While United are not yet where they want to be, the France international is sure they will get there.

"It is about the team – you can call it a proper team," Pogba, who scored his first goal in over a year against Aston Villa last time out, said to United Review.

"Sometimes before, we were maybe too defensive or too offensive and we didn't have this balance or this control; now you can see we have that balance.

"There is more structure and we have been working hard on that. The improvement is huge, and you can tell that.

"It is always good to have that improvement, but you don't want to stop it, you know you have to keep working.

"There is a lot of stuff to do, we are not there yet but we are on the way, and if we keep doing what we are doing now, then I think there is nothing that can stop us to get to where we should be."

Weekend defeats for Chelsea and Leicester City boosted United's chances of Champions League qualification, but Pogba is laser-focused on their own results.

"We have to think about us, to be honest," he said of the top-four battle. "If we win all our games, I don't think we have something to worry about.

"You have to win. We don't think about other teams or other results, we have to focus on ourselves."

Despite the tight battle for places in the league, the opportunity for silverware is a key focus for Pogba.

He added: "United is about trophies, we know that, and there are trophies we know we can get, and we can win.

"We don't want to let this opportunity go away. We are going to do our best to go and get those two trophies by giving everything.

"Every game is a final and we have to get the result that we need. That is the mindset. It is never enough for us, we have to carry on, keep fighting and keep pushing yourself to get better and better."