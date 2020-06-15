Man Utd and Sheffield United in talks to extend Henderson loan

Sheffield United and Manchester United are in talks over extending Dean Henderson's loan deal to cover next season.

The goalkeeper has excelled for Chris Wilder's side, both in the Championship last season and in the Premier League in 2019-20.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees Henderson as his side's future number one, but it appears David de Gea will remain first choice at Old Trafford for now.

Wilder confirmed on Monday that talks are underway and he hopes to have the 23-year-old at Bramall Lane for another year.

"I spoke to Ole yesterday [Sunday] morning and I thanked him for his cooperation with Dean," Wilder said. "We're in the process, in the next couple of days, of finalising Dean staying with us until the end of the season.

"I've got to say, the manager [Solskjaer] was brilliant and has been always with me and our football club. He was very pro Dean staying and delighted in terms of what Dean has produced for us and what we've done for Dean."

Wilder admits he would jump at the chance to sign Henderson on a permanent deal should the Red Devils become open to a permanent transfer.

"We've had initial conversations. We would be open to Dean coming back but I've got huge respect for Manchester United and he's their player and they'll make that decision, in conjunction with Dean," he said.

"From our point of view, obviously if there is an opportunity, we'd love to take that up."

The Blades resume their Premier League campaign away to Aston Villa on Wednesday.