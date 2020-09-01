Man City defender Eric Garcia - Everyone would like to have Messi in their team

Eric Garcia feels it is natural Manchester City would want to sign Lionel Messi after the Barcelona superstar handed in a transfer request.

Messi stunned the football world last week by notifying Barca of his intention to invoke a clause in his contract he believes allows him to walk away for free before the final season of a deal that expires in 2021-22.

This is a version of events Barcelona dispute, along with LaLiga – which issued a statement over the weekend to outline their stance that the €700million release clause in Messi's current terms remains valid.

The 33-year-old did not attend coronavirus testing with the Barca squad on Sunday or Ronald Koeman's first training session as head coach on Monday, with further developments in the saga expected over the course of this week.

Speaking at a news conference to preview Thursday's Nations League showdown with Germany, following his first senior call-up by Spain, ex-Barca youth product Garcia tried his best not to be drawn on the matter.

"At City we have not talked about Messi coming , but everyone would like to have Messi in their team," he said.

"On the Messi issue, it's something between clubs that I can't get into.

"I am going to avoid the question if he would be a good signing for City because he is a Barca player and not I'm going to comment on it. "

Garcia occupies an intriguing place within the ongoing Messi speculation, given he rejected a contact extension at the Etihad Stadium last season, amid reports Barcelona were keen on taking the 19-year-old back to Camp Nou.

As such, he has been touted as a potential makeweight option in the event of the two clubs hammering out a financial package to take Messi to Manchester.

But Garcia insists, despite his refusal to pen a new deal, he sees him immediate future in the Premier League.

"It is true that I told the club that I would not renew the contract next year, but I have one more year of contract and I am focused on being there this season, when I return from the national team," he added.

"I try to avoid everything. My goal is to train and play and show in Manchester and here that the coach can count on me.

"The off-field thing, I can't control it and that's why I don't take notice of it."