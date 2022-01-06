العربية
English
TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations
Premier league

Man City boss Pep Guardiola tests positive for Covid in major outbreak: club

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has tested positive for Covid amidst a major outbreak at the club.

Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has tested positive for coronavirus, with 21 players and staff now isolating for Covid-related reasons, the club said on Thursday.

"The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first-team bubble," City said in a statement.

Guardiola will miss Friday's FA Cup trip to Swindon Town, but the match is still scheduled to go ahead despite City being without seven first-team players and 14 backroom staff.

Premier League Man City
Previous Liverpool shut training ground as Covid crisis dee
Read
Liverpool shut training ground as Covid crisis deepens
Next

Latest Stories

>