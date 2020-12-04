Maguire says Man Utd confidence is reflected in away-day comebacks

Harry Maguire claimed Manchester United's belief that they can fight back from behind to win away games shows confidence is high at the club.

United have found themselves trailing in all four of their games on the road in the Premier League this season, against Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle, Everton and Southampton.

However, the Red Devils have battled back to win take three points from each match and the 12 collected from those games is more from losing positions in this campaign than any other Premier League team have accrued.

It has been in stark contrast to their home league form – one win, a draw and three defeats – which has seen increased scrutiny on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United head to West Ham on Saturday on the back of another Old Trafford loss – against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League – but captain Maguire revealed morale is good in the squad despite the setback.

"Our home form hasn't been good enough, but our away form has been really good. We've shown great spirit," Maguire told United's official website.

"It's an amazing away run we've been on. We've been losing in all four away matches [we have won this season], which is an incredible stat.

"It shows the spirit and the character in the group. We never give in and always fight to the end and we’ve scored some late winners."

West Ham have won their last two Premier League home games against United, but they have not won three in a row at home against the Red Devils in the top-flight since a run of four between January 1974 and December 1977.

After a run of 11 wins and one draw in 12 Premier League games against the Hammers between 2008 and 2014, United have won just three of their last 11 against the Hammers in the competition (drawn five, lost three).

United centre-back Maguire added: "Our confidence is high, even after a defeat to PSG, where we felt like the performance was there but the game was decided on fine margins.

"We know it's going to be a tough game but we go there trying to get the three points. Every game we play, we have a great incentive to go and win. We're confident.

"The home form hasn't been great and we need to improve on that but now it's another game where we try and get three points and that's what we'll look at it as."