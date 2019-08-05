English
Maguire completes Man United move

Maguire completes Man United move for reported £80m

Harry Maguire has become the most expensive defender of all time following the completion of a reported £80million move to Manchester United from Leicester City.

The England international has signed a six year deal with the Red Devils and could feature in United's opening game of the season against Chelsea. 

Talking to the Manchester United website, Maguire revealed his joy at signing on at Old Trafford. " I am delighted to have signed for this great club. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club, and the fans, for their fantastic support over the past two seasons. However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity." 

