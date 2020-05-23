Lonergan: I can't put into words how good Alisson is

Liverpool goalkeeper Andy Lonergan says it is hard to find the words to describe the brilliance of team-mate Alisson.

The Reds broke the transfer record for a keeper in 2018 when they signed the Brazil international from Roma for a fee that could reach £66.8million (€72.5m).

The 27-year-old has proved to be a sound investment, though, helping Jurgen Klopp's side to Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup glory last year and to the brink of winning the 2019-20 Premier League title.

Lonergan, who was signed last August on an initial short-term deal when Alisson suffered a calf injury, says training alongside the man he thinks is the world's best goalkeeper has been "a joy".

"You watch him on a Saturday or in the Champions League and you think he is brilliant, but there's just so much more to it than that. He's technically the best," Lonergan told LFCTV.

"Everything he does is the best, but his mentality and his sort of calmness... I can't put into words how good he is.

"It's just a joy to be part of the squad that he's involved in."

Lonergan was delighted to return to Melwood this week as Liverpool resumed staggered training sessions as part of plans to see the Premier League get back underway next month.

"It's been brilliant," he said. "It's obviously strange with the procedures that you have to go through to get on to the training pitch, but once you are on the pitch as goalkeepers you are working at a distance and it's safe enough anyway, so it's back to normal. No settling-in period, just straight into it."