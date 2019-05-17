Loftus-Cheek vows to come back strong from Achilles surgery

Ruben Loftus-Cheek vowed to come back strong after the Chelsea midfielder confirmed the surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon was a success.

Loftus-Cheek suffered the injury during Chelsea's 3-0 friendly win against New England Revolution in Boston on Wednesday.

Chelsea are yet to put a timescale on his return, but he will miss the Europa League final against Arsenal on May 29, as well as England's Nations League Finals campaign in Portugal in June.

The 23-year-old said he is struggling to describe his emotions but promised to come back fit and firing.

"Difficult to describe how I'm feeling right now, more confusion than sadness," Loftus-Cheek wrote.

"My surgery went very well so I'm off to a good start! I'll be watching from the sidelines for a little while now so I wish the boys all the luck in the Europa League final and of course the Nations League Finals.

"Coming back strong from an injury is something I've had to do all my life and I'll do it again."

Loftus-Cheek scored 10 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions this season.