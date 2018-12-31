Lloris wants silverware with Tottenham

Tottenham captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is determined to end the club's wait for silverware this season.

Spurs have impressed under manager Mauricio Pochettino, however, Tottenham are without a trophy since winning the 2008 EFL Cup.

Tottenham are third in the Premier League this season and nine points behind leaders Liverpool, while Spurs are in the Champions League last 16 and EFL Cup semi-finals against Chelsea.

A World Cup winner with France at Russia 2018, Lloris said: "This [winning silverware] is what we work for.

"We know we are in the Premier League and there are a lot of contenders, big teams, big players, and that is why we are excited to be here.

"We are in the most competitive country, so we keep working with the same mentality and do our best.

"We have shown in the past that Tottenham is very competitive and we are reducing the gap with the best."

Following their shock 3-1 loss at home to Wolves, Tottenham will face Cardiff City on Tuesday.