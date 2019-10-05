Lloris suffers dislocated elbow

Tottenham have confirmed goalkeeper Hugo Lloris dislocated his elbow during Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion after he was assessed at a nearby hospital.

The France international fell awkwardly after Neal Maupay headed Brighton into the lead three minutes into the match at Amex Stadium and had to be taken off on a stretcher.

Lloris was replaced by Paulo Gazzaniga, who conceded twice more as Aaron Connolly's brace ensured a comfortable win for Brighton.

A statement on Tottenham's official website said: "We can confirm that Hugo Lloris sustained a dislocated elbow during Saturday's match against Brighton.

"Our club captain was stretchered off as a result of the injury and will return to London after being assessed at a local hospital.

"Assessment will continue in the coming week to ascertain the full extent of the injury and the length of time he will require to undergo rehabilitation."