Ljungberg role confirmed in Arteta's new-look Arsenal coaching team

New Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta will be assisted by Freddie Ljungberg, Albert Stuivenberg and Steve Round, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Ljungberg served as interim boss following the departure of Unai Emery, including taking charge of the 0-0 draw away at Everton while the recently appointed Arteta watched on from the stands.

The duo held talks after the game at Goodison Park and Arteta revealed on Monday that the Swede would be staying on at the club as part of his revamped coaching staff.

Now the Gunners have announced the appointments of Stuivenberg and Round, while goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana Pavon joins from Brentford.

"I am delighted to have this talented group of coaches alongside me," Arteta said. "They bring a great mix of experience and fresh thinking.

"Along with the talented people we have in the club already, they will be key people to get us back to winning ways."

Stuivenberg worked in the Premier League with Manchester United during Louis van Gaal's reign at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman is also assistant to Wales boss Ryan Giggs and will combine that role with his duties at Arsenal until after Euro 2020.

Round, meanwhile, has served as a coach at Middlesbrough, Newcastle United, Everton, Manchester United and the England national team, while he also had a spell as director of football at Aston Villa.

Arsenal face Bournemouth away from home on December 26.