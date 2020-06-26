Liverpool's Premier League triumph exceeds Klopp's dreams

Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool's Premier League victory exceeded his dreams as the emotional Reds manager celebrated a drought-ending triumph.

Liverpool ended a 30-year wait to be crowned English champions thanks to Manchester City's 2-1 Premier League loss to Chelsea on Thursday.

Klopp's Liverpool became the first Anfield side to claim a league crown since 1990 with seven games remaining in 2019-20.

Asked if he could sum up his emotions, Klopp – who replaced Brendan Rodgers in 2015 – told Liverpoolfc.com: "No, unfortunately not because if I tried to start talking about it [how I feel] again I will start crying again and that doesn't work really well!

"I am completely overwhelmed; I don't know, it's a mix of everything – I am relieved, I am happy, I am proud. I couldn't be more proud of the boys. How we watched the game tonight together, we knew it could happen, it couldn't not happen, we didn't know. We want to play football and we are really happy that we are allowed to play again – then when it happened in that moment, it was a pure explosion.

"When we counted down the last five seconds of the game, the ref counted down a little bit longer than us so we had to look at two or three more passes! Then it was pure… I cannot describe it. It was a really, really nice moment. Directly after it, I felt so empty inside – I cannot believe it, I am really not happy with myself in the moment that I feel like I feel, but it's just a little bit too much in the moment. I will be fine, nobody has to worry. I actually couldn't be happier; I couldn't have dreamed of something like that and I never did before last year, honestly.

"We were not close enough three years ago, a year ago we were really close… what the boys have done in the last two and a half years, the consistency they show is absolutely incredible and second to none. Honestly, I have no idea how we do that all the time. Last night, a very good example – we played a game like the stadium is fully packed and everybody is shouting 'Liverpool' or whatever constantly. It is a wonderful moment, that's what I can say."

Klopp, who led Liverpool to Champions League glory last season, added: "Thirty years ago… I was 23, so I didn't think too much about winning a title with Liverpool, to be honest! I had no skills for that!

"Thirty years later I am here and because of the great staff I have, it is unbelievable. Tonight, you see them all together. What Ray [Haughan] did organisational wise, what Mona [Nemmer] did food wise and with nutrition is amazing. What Korny [Andreas Kornmayer] did on a fitness level, what Pep Lijnders did and put into this game, there is so much of his soul in our game now in this short period. It is unbelievable. Pete [Krawietz]… wow… what a… I couldn't thank them all more. Vitor [Matos] came in and he has lost one game since he is in.

"Unbelievable. The youth, the players, Neco Williams would not be in this moment or the position he is, or Curtis [Jones], or Harvey [Elliott] or now Leighton [Clarkson] coming up and Jake Cain coming up, they would not be in this position if Vitor is not here. John [Achterberg] and Jack [Robinson], it is a joy to work with them together every day. It is for Danielle, my PA who I didn't see for three and a half or four months but she is working her socks off and suffers so much.

"It is for everybody. It is for Mike [Gordon], Tom [Werner] and John [Henry], our owners in America. We couldn't reach other, I have 20 calls and them probably as well because I couldn't catch him so far. It is for everybody; they all put so much effort into it and I am the lucky guy who sits in the seat in this moment and… can be part of this story, it's so great it is unbelievable."