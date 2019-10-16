Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold officially enters Guinness World Records book for assists

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has officially entered the Guinness World Record book for his haul of 12 assists in the Premier League last season.

The 21-year-old became an undisputed starter at right-back in the 2018-19 campaign, featuring 29 times as the Reds narrowly missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City.

Alexander-Arnold's performances earned him a place in the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Premier League Team of the Year and he has also become a regular at international level for England.

His effectiveness in the final third has drawn most acclaim and his remarkable haul of 12 assists is a new record for a defender in the Premier League, going one better than his team-mate Andy Robertson, who managed 11 in the same season.

Alexander-Arnold, who also shone in Europe to help Liverpool win the Champions League, described it as "an unbelievably proud moment" to have surpassed the record previously held jointly by Everton duo Andy Hinchcliffe (1994-95) and Leighton Baines (2010-11).

"He [Robertson] probably thought he had the competition wrapped up! Near the end of the season we both hit really good form, we were both getting lots of assists and it was good to help the team in those games that we needed to win," Alexander-Arnold said after being presented with his accolade.

"It's an honour. I've always wanted to go forward and help the team to create as many chances as possible.

"It's obviously down to the lads to put the ball into the back of the net, because football is a team game and without them this record wouldn't be possible.

"It's an unbelievably proud moment for me and my family, and something I hope will stand for a few years."