Liverpool youngster Elliott pens professional deal

Harvey Elliott has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool.

The youngster signed for Liverpool from Fulham in 2019, making eight first-team appearances so far this season, though he was not eligible to sign a professional deal until he turned 17 in April.

Elliott made his senior debut in an EFL Cup tie with MK Dons in September, making him the club's second-youngest debutant.

"I think since the first day I've walked in, it's been an indescribable journey so far," Elliott told Liverpool's official website.

"I think now to top it off with my first professional contract is a dream come true for me and my family.

"I'm excited to see what the future holds and I'm just excited to give everything to the club and the fans."

Manager Jurgen Klopp is looking forward to Elliott showing his full potential over the coming seasons, with Liverpool the perfect place for him to develop.

"Brilliant news – really happy," Klopp told the club's website. "Harvey is such an exciting prospect. We all know his qualities – we have seen them this season in the first team and Under-23s.

"I love his attitude, love his enthusiasm, love his bravery, love the fact he has the right amount of football confidence and cheekiness.

"I think the public maybe doesn't know the real Harvey yet and part of that is because we have looked to shield and protect him.

"What is critical – so important – is that he is given time and space to develop. He will get that from us. He needs to be allowed to make mistakes while he learns and not feel more pressure than is right and fair.

"He is young and he is in the early stages of his development still. What is great is that he has the perfect culture here and we will protect him.

"The senior players and the coaches really care about him and are as excited as I am about his future. So, we will all be part of his story as it unfolds."

Elliott's deal follows on the back of a new contract for Curtis Jones, who scored his first Premier League goal in the champions' 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.