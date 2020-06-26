Liverpool reached 'different level' in Premier League this season, says Van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk believes Liverpool have reached a "different level" on their way to the Premier League title this season.

Liverpool were crowned league champions for the first time since 1990 on Thursday, when Manchester City fell to defeat at Chelsea.

Van Dijk arrived at Anfield in January 2018 and is regarded as one of the best defenders in the world, having now added a league title to last year's Champions League success.

The Netherlands international feels Liverpool – who have won 28 of 31 league games this season – have reached new heights in 2019-20.

"To be absolutely honest when I joined in the winter I hoped for the best in the first six months, I hoped to settle as quickly as I can," Van Dijk told BT Sport.

"To reach the Champions League final straight away was a big boost for me personally. It was something that helped me a lot and obviously the year after we came very close with the Premier League and we were very lucky enough and blessed that we could win the Champions League.

"And this year, especially the league, we have been taking it to a different level and everyone can have their opinions and stuff, but we have been so consistent.

"We have been doing so well in different parts of our game, whether it is that we have to dig deep and do it in the last couple of minutes of the game or do it comfortably as well and it's a fantastic feeling and I'm very, very proud that I'm a Premier League winner as well."

Van Dijk's interview was crashed by his team-mates celebrating their success, with Liverpool 23 points clear at the top with seven games remaining.