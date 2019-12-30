Liverpool probing incident between Wolves defender Jonny and ball boy

Liverpool are investigating an alleged incident involving Wolves defender Jonny Castro Otto and a ball boy during Sunday's clash at Anfield.

The Spanish wing-back is reported to have made contact with the youngster when attempting to retrieve the ball during Wolves' contentious 1-0 Premier League defeat.

A short statement from the Reds said a probe has been launched.

"The club is aware of the incident and will follow established protocols in terms of gathering the relevant information," the statement read.

"While that process takes place we will be making no further comment."

Liverpool maintained their unbeaten record in the Premier League this season in a VAR-controversy filled fixture.

Sadio Mane's opener was allowed to stand having initially been ruled out for handball against Adam Lallana, while Wolves saw an equaliser from Pedro Neto chalked off by VAR with Jonny deemed offside by the narrowest of margins.

Jurgen Klopp's side lead the table by 13 points from nearest challengers Leicester City and have a game in hand.