Liverpool confirm Clyne departure

Liverpool have confirmed Nathaniel Clyne will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

The right-back moved to Anfield in June 2015 when Brendan Rodgers was in charge, joining from Southampton for a reported fee of £12.5million.

An England international, Clyne became a regular during his first two years with the Reds, making 70 Premier League appearances and playing in the EFL Cup final loss to Manchester City in February 2016.

However, the 29-year-old has struggled with injuries since, including a back issue that ruled him out for the majority of the 2017-18 season.

Clyne, who had a loan spell at Bournemouth last year, played in 103 games for the Reds and scored twice.

"Everyone at Liverpool Football Club would like to thank Nathaniel for his service and wish him all the best in his future career," Liverpool said in a statement to confirm Clyne's departure.