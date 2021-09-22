Liverpool confirm Anfield expansion to take capacity to over 61,000

Anfield will be expanded to include an additional 7,000 seats, taking Liverpool's stadium to an overall capacity of more than 61,000, the club has confirmed.

Liverpool City Council gave the plans to redevelop the Anfield Road Stand approval in June, and on Wednesday the Reds revealed the expansion will officially start with a ceremony next week.

It is set to be completed ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Liverpool confirmed the redevelopment works will be conducted while the ground is still in use for matches.

Andy Hughes, managing director of Liverpool FC, said: "We have been clear from the beginning that in order for this expansion to go ahead we needed the co-operation of local residents and the community, to successfully navigate the complex planning landscape, and to ensure the project is financially viable.

"We needed certainty for this project to progress and are now in a position to be able to move forward. We began this journey in 2014 and are grateful to everyone for the contributions they have made to bring the project to this stage."

Liverpool have also been awarded permission to hold up to six concerts and major events at the stadium for a period of five seasons.

After plans of relocating to a new ground were scrapped altogether, Anfield was previously redeveloped between 2014 and 2016, with the main stand having been extended to take the capacity to 54,074.