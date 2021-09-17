Liverpool 'cannot waste points' in title race, says Klopp

Jurgen Klopp warned Liverpool that they cannot waste any opportunity to pick up points if they are to compete for the Premier League title this season.

The Reds are on the longest current unbeaten league run in England's top four tiers (14), last losing in March at home to Fulham.

Liverpool have also won their last eight games against Saturday's opponents Crystal Palace, scoring 24 and conceding just five times.

However, Klopp insisted his side must not pass up any chance to collect three points if they are to set the pace with their title rivals.

"I am not too much in the other teams' situations, but it's a good start for us," Klopp told reporters at Friday's news conference.

"We have played some good football but if you want to be around the top spots you have to and you cannot waste points. That's how it is. We just have to keep going."

Klopp also provided injury updates on Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk, after the latter was rested for their 3-2 Champions League win over Milan on Wednesday.

"If you like we're still in extended pre-season for him [Virgil van Dijk]," he continued. "I don't want to talk about injuries, but Ibou [Konate], Joe [Gomez], Joel [Matip] all have had injuries. Now we just make sure we have a proper pair on the pitch

"I cannot help people who don't see the quality of Joel. He was unlucky with injuries. He's tall and it can look a bit edgy but he's always been incredible for us. We need his quality, we have four or five top-class centre-backs and that is good and necessary."

While having the defensive trio fit again to call upon, speculation persists over Mohamed Salah's future, with talks ongoing over a new contract for the Reds' talisman.

But Klopp is just focused on Salah's output on the pitch after he became the fifth-fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals with his opener against Leeds United last time out.

"There's nothing to say, especially from me, I am not involved," he said.

"Obviously I am interested in how sharp he [Mohamed Salah] looks. He's spot on, really good. Nothing else to say."