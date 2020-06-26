Liverpool and Klopp unlikely to dominate like Ferguson's Man Utd, says Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer congratulated Liverpool on their Premier League title triumph, but he does not expect Jurgen Klopp's men to reign supreme for an extended period like Manchester United did under Alex Ferguson.

Liverpool's first top-flight title since 1990 was secured on Thursday, when second-placed Manchester City suffered a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea to leave them 23 points adrift of the Reds with seven games remaining.

Ferguson ended a 26-year wait for United when he led them to the Premier League title in 1992-93, which proved to be the first in a run of 13 championship successes in 21 seasons.

Solskjaer believes Liverpool deserved to finish top of the pile this term and that his players can learn from them, but he thinks it will be tricky for Klopp to establish a dynasty and an era of dominance in the Premier League.

"Well first of all any team that wins the Premier League deserves it and they deserve credit. It's a hard league to win so well done to Jurgen and his players," Solskjaer told a news conference to preview United's FA Cup quarter-final against Norwich City.

"For me, it's every time you see anyone else lift a trophy it hurts. So that's I reckon the feeling of everyone associated with Man United. Of course, we want to get back to winning ways and that's our challenge.

"Obviously, the run of titles we won under Sir Alex, I don't think that's going to be easy for anyone to emulate and copy.

"I think Sir Alex was a master of staying at the top, so for me our challenge is to make sure it doesn't go say 26 years until the next time we win it, or even more.

"We're going to do everything we can to shorten the distance or maybe even go past them."

Asked about the gap between Liverpool and United, he said: "I don't think it's time to say, or right to say, exactly how far you are behind. Of course, we are in a position now that we have to improve.

"We have to get into the Champions League, higher up in the league and start challenging for trophies. And that consistency and efficiency that they [Liverpool] have shown, that's a challenge for us as well.

"We know at our best we are very, very good and we have to do that whatever day it is. We've got to do it again and again. That's the challenge for our players going forward."