العربية
English
Premier League
Premier league

Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle: Willock strikes late to clinch a point

Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle: Willock strikes late to clinch a point

Getty Images

Newcastle United scored an injury-time equaliser as they took a crucial step toward Premier League safety by drawing 1-1 with Liverpool.

In a game characterised by wasteful finishing from Jurgen Klopp's men, Mohamed Salah's third-minute strike looked enough to move them back into the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot.

But, after seeing a Callum Wilson equaliser harshly ruled out for handball by VAR at the death, the Magpies finally got their goal as Joe Willock thrashed home late on.

Newcastle now sit nine points clear of the relegation zone as a result of a recent recovery that looks certain to preserve their top-flight status.

 

Highlights Liverpool Premier League Newcastle United
Previous Pogba relishing 'beautiful' Man Utd 200th game, ba
Read
Pogba relishing 'beautiful' Man Utd 200th game, back where it all started at Elland Road
Next

Latest Stories

>