Live Blog: Man City vs Arsenal

Optimal conditions for the big match!
The Gunners are in the building! Just over two hours to go until kick off...
Here's a look at Manchester City's last Premier League meeting with the Gunners:
Let's take a look at the predicted teams ahead of tonight's match:
Manchester City Predicted Team:
Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Laporte; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland
Arsenal Predicted Team:
Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus
Here's a look at how Arsenal have fared with and without William Saliba this season! The Frenchman's absence will undoubtedly be a blow for Mikel Arteta who is expected to call upon Rob Holding once again.
Good evening and welcome to tonight's live blog ahead of reigning champions Manchester City's clash against current Premier League leaders Arsenal! We will be bringing you live updates throughout the evening and, as always, you can watch all the action LIVE on beIN SPORTS.