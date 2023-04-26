Live Blog: Man City vs Arsenal

Optimal conditions for the big match!

Spring has found its way to Manchester! ⛅️#ManCity pic.twitter.com/82PZe9OL1Z — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 26, 2023

The Gunners are in the building! Just over two hours to go until kick off...

Here's a look at Manchester City's last Premier League meeting with the Gunners:

A reminder of our last meeting with Arsenal in the @premierleague 👊 pic.twitter.com/jU5xnz1Hbt — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 26, 2023

Let's take a look at the predicted teams ahead of tonight's match:

Manchester City Predicted Team:

Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Laporte; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland

Arsenal Predicted Team:

Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

How do you see tonight's match finishing? Let us know by using the hashtag: #beINPL

Here's a look at how Arsenal have fared with and without William Saliba this season! The Frenchman's absence will undoubtedly be a blow for Mikel Arteta who is expected to call upon Rob Holding once again.

A look at how important William Saliba has been to @Arsenal this season 🧱 pic.twitter.com/phnP0crvit — Premier League (@premierleague) April 26, 2023

Good evening and welcome to tonight's live blog ahead of reigning champions Manchester City's clash against current Premier League leaders Arsenal! We will be bringing you live updates throughout the evening and, as always, you can watch all the action LIVE on beIN SPORTS.