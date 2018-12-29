Leicester City 0 Cardiff City 1: Camarasa wins it after Maddison penalty miss

Victor Camarasa scored a magnificent stoppage-time winner as Cardiff City earned a 1-0 Premier League win at Leicester City, who rued a late missed penalty from James Maddison.

The King Power Stadium thought they were set to celebrate another win – after the impressive triumphs over Chelsea and Manchester City – when Maddison stepped up from the spot with 15 minutes left, but goalkeeper Neil Etheridge made a vital save.

That denied Leicester a third straight Premier League win and gave fuel to the fans who had booed regular penalty taker Jamie Vardy's second-half substitution when the game was in the balance.

And it got worse for the hosts when Cardiff struck in the second minute of added time, Camarasa collecting Bobby Reid's pass and curling in a stunner from 20 yards.