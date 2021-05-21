Leicester captain Morgan retires as Fuchs also leaves King Power Stadium

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has announced his retirement from football.

Morgan, who skippered Leicester to their astonishing maiden Premier League title in 2015-16, will hang up his boots after the Foxes' closing game of the season at home to Tottenham on Sunday.

Christian Fuchs, another of the heroes of Leicester's title win, will also leave the King Power Stadium when his contract expires next month.

"In terms of what Wes has given me since I’ve been here, it’s been immeasurable really," said manager Brendan Rodgers, who sent on Morgan to close out Leicester's FA Cup triumph last weekend.

"I always knew it was going to be important for my senior players and, in particular, my captain to be on side in terms of the vision of how we wanted to go forward.

"He's provided me with fantastic support. On the pitch, his career was obviously coming to an end, but he still played a very important role for me, even though he wasn't playing every single week. He has a warrior sprit."

The 37-year-old defender has played more than 750 games in his professional career, with 324 appearances - and 14 goals - coming in Leicester colours, but will forever be associated with one incredible campaign.

"This group came together to create something that I'm not sure will ever happen again, a team like Leicester, at that time, winning the Premier League against all odds," Morgan told Leicester's official website.

"It's something that doesn’t really happen but we made it happen. It was a very, very special moment for everybody involved.

"To win the Premier League, it was amazing and something you can never talk enough about."

Fuchs was an invaluable part of that triumph, having joined on a free transfer after a spell with Schalke, and went on to play 152 games for the club.

"I came to a club where you'd probably assume, for the next couple of years, you'll be fighting relegation, maybe eventually playing in mid-table if the team improved," he told lcfc.com.

"But it went completely upside down and I'm very, very happy with that choice to join Leicester City.

"It was very unexpected, but we've played at a very high level, always with the desire of the owners to improve the club, trying to get better every year we were working together.

"I'm looking back without any regrets, looking back very proud, and I have a big smile on my face. It has definitely been the best six years of my career."

Morgan and Fuchs then helped Leicester to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Rodgers' side can return to Europe's elite competition next season if they manage to better either Chelsea or Liverpool's results on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel's team are third, a point better off than Leicester in fifth, and travel to Aston Villa. Liverpool, who are fourth on goal difference, host Crystal Palace.