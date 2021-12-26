Leeds vs Aston Villa postponed

The Premier League released a statement today confirming the fixture postponement:

"Following a request from Leeds United, the Premier League Board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club’s home fixture against Aston Villa, due to be played at 17:30 GMT on Tuesday 28 December.

The Board was able to make its decision in advance of the match to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters’ festive plans.

The postponement is a result of the ongoing COVID-19 cases and injuries at Leeds which saw their Boxing Day match against Liverpool called off. The Board accepted the postponement application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper)."