Leeds United 0-1 Aston Villa: Match Report

Aston Villa coped without the injured Jack Grealish and kept their bid for the top four alive with a 1-0 win at Leeds.

Anwar El Ghazi's early strike moved Villa to within six points of West Ham with two games in hand to come.

The Dutchman was sent off in the sides' last meeting at Elland Road in the Championship when Leeds scored as Villa had a man down injured.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa won a FIFA fair play award for allowing Villa to equalise that day, but the visitors were not so generous Saturday as they held out comfortably for a vital win.