Lampard: Werner & Ziyech signings will increase pressure

Frank Lampard knows expectations will rise at Chelsea following the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, but he is ready for the added pressure that will bring.

The Blues, who were under a transfer ban in the pre-season window, will be bolstered significantly next term when Werner and Ziyech arrive at Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig and Ajax respectively.

Both were highly sought after and Lampard recognises securing their services will ensure much will be expected of his side, who first face a fight to finish this campaign in the top four.

Chelsea occupy fourth spot with nine games remaining and face Aston Villa on Sunday in their first match since the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

Asked if the club's eye-catching transfer business would put him under extra scrutiny for the 2020-21 season, Lampard said: "It probably does, and I get that, but there's pressure in this job whatever, expectations to whatever degree.

"We're a well-supported, well-followed club, that's why we love the Premier League and why we try to do our best.

"So I don't mind the idea. I get it, we are trying to improve, and I'm under no illusions, I want us to improve. I don't mind the pressure, I'll have more pressure on myself.

"I think we have to be very positive, we want to close the gap, and signings like Timo and Ziyech are both nice statements.

"There are other areas we might want to improve on as we go along, they have to be players who are available in the market that we can get, and we are comfortable we are getting them for the right places to fill the right holes and improve us, and at the moment we are positive about that."

Chelsea finished 27 points behind champions Manchester City last season and are 34 adrift of leaders Liverpool this time around.

Lampard acknowledged a lot of work is needed to catch up with those two clubs and hopes his new signings will adapt quickly to life in the Premier League.

"We know there's a big gap going upwards when you look at the performances of Liverpool and City over the last couple of years, so we need to really work to close that gap," he said.

"We have to be ready to give the players coming in some time for adaptation to the league. We hope it's not that much, we really believe in their qualities, but we are working towards closing that gap."