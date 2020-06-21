Klopp's impact at Liverpool 'mind-blowing', says Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold thinks Jurgen Klopp's impact at Liverpool has been "mind-blowing" and he applauded the German for managing to embody the club and city despite not being a local.

Klopp made the switch to Liverpool in 2015 after leaving Borussia Dortmund, replacing Brendan Rodgers and taking over a team in transition.

He quickly made a difference, guiding them to the Europa League final in his first season, but that was just the tip of the iceberg.

In 2017-18, the Reds reached the first of two successive Champions League finals. Although a defeat to Real Madrid left them disappointed on that occasion, they went on to beat Tottenham to claim a sixth European crown the following year.

And now Liverpool are on the verge of a first Premier League title, and a first top-flight success in 30 years – just two wins stand between them and the trophy, with the Reds set to resume their campaign following the coronavirus shutdown on Sunday when they visit rivals Everton.

While Liverpool's squad has undoubtedly benefited from significant investment over the past five years, many are quick to point to Klopp's influence, and Alexander-Arnold is one of them.

"To think back to where the club was when he took over to now, all the players and what level we were at, whether he bought us or helped us come up from the academy, the things he's done to the whole club have been mind-blowing," the full-back told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"To change the whole club, to change everyone from doubters to believers, to get everybody thinking the same way, believing the same way and having the same dreams – he just embodies the whole club.

"Even without being from the city, the country and being local, he just clicks with the club. He does it with every person – the fans, the staff and the players.

"You've got to respect the things he does. Every person who has been involved with him can only thank him as much as possible. The way he develops the people around him to making their dreams come true and helping them do what they want is amazing.

"He is someone who will always be special to the club and to me personally."

The season's suspension left Liverpool in limbo for a while, unsure whether they would get to complete what was on the verge of becoming a historic year for them.

Although it was eventually established that the Premier League did wish to play 2019-20 through to its conclusion, Alexander-Arnold conceded it was exasperating having his dream put on hold.

"If you can imagine your ultimate dream and being so, so close to it – two steps away from it really – and someone saying, 'you need to wait over 100 days then you might get it'. It was quite frustrating," he added.

"But the league position hasn't changed, our mentality hasn't changed and that is to win every game, push boundaries, break records, win the league and be remembered.

"You have to wait so long to win the league, then when you do it, you have to wait so long to celebrate it properly. The things we see on that day, though, will hopefully be things we will never forget."

Liverpool hold a 22-point lead at the Premier League summit and know victories over Everton and Crystal Palace in their next two matches will seal the title.