Klopp welcomes back Liverpool duo Alexander-Arnold and Keita

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and midfielder Naby Keita could be available for their Premier League fixture with Wolves, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Alexander-Arnold has been absent since he picked up a hamstring injury in Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Manchester City last month while Keita was forced off during their 3-0 win over Leicester City with a similar problem.

However, Klopp revealed the pair may be in contention to play some part against Wolves at Anfield on Sunday.

"Trent and Naby will do the first steps in training today," Klopp told a media conference on Friday.

"There's a chance that Naby and Trent could be in the squad, but if they can play 90 minutes, I don't know.

"We had some niggles in the game against Ajax, so we have to see how that develops. Apart from Naby and Trent, nobody else is coming back.

"Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looks really promising, he's doing a lot of stuff with the team, but we will develop that now over the next few days and weeks and see from which moment on it makes sense to throw him in."

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker is still out with a hamstring injury so Klopp looks set to persist with 22-year-old Caoimhin Kelleher in goal.

Kelleher was selected ahead of usual back-up keeper Adrian for Liverpool's 1-0 win over Ajax in the Champions League and made a number of fine saves.

Klopp said: "He [Kelleher] looked good, but he is a really calm person so he will not be flying the whole week.

"He is a hard worker. There is no doubt he will deal with all the fuss around him really well.

"It was a big call to throw him in that game. Thank God it worked out, that's not always the case. For him it was right, that's good, and we'll see how he carries on."

Liverpool will play a game at Anfield in front of supporters for the first time since March, with 2,000 fans allowed into the ground after coronavirus restrictions were eased.

The Reds have lost just one of their 12 Premier League meetings with Wolves (won nine and drawn two), winning each of the previous seven in a row by an aggregate score of 15-2.

Klopp encouraged his players to produce a performance worthy of their fans' return to the ground.

"I hope it will be a great experience for all of us," added the German.

"As a player, I played often in front of 2,000 people – they were not always in the best mood, to be honest, so 2,000 people can create a bad mood – but after a long break, our fans will be in the best shape.

"At Anfield, it is not important how many they are, it's about how big your influence will be. First and foremost, they have to enjoy the game.

"Now we have a few fans back, especially nice for the people. Very important for the clubs because it gives us the chance to show that we can deal with it and maybe soon we can bring in more people.

"Our job is to deliver results and performances."